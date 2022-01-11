Detectives investigating the 2007 disappearance of Andrew Gosden have made two arrests
You may also like
Manhunt after Pensioner is left with facial injures after street attack in Hammersmith
Detectives are releasing an image of a man they wish to speak to and are appealing for information following an assault in Hammersmith and Fulham that left an...
Body found of missing Totton man
Officers in Hampshire have said that they have found a body: It’s with regret we have to inform you that officers searching for missing man Martin Turner...
Police are concerned for missing Alesha Choudhry
She is 16-year-old did not return home from school today in #Stechford and her family & police are extremely worried about her. Please call us urgently if...
UPDATED:Barn Fire Break out in Bembridge
A number of Fire crews from across the island have been called to tackle a barn fire on Carpenters Road in Bembridge on the Isle of Wight. Crews from Shanklin...
Missing Northampton Man John Ratcliffe may be in Portsmouth
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 36-year-old man who has been missing since yesterday afternoon (Thursday, 22 December). John Ratcliffe was...
Have you seen missing Paul Stevens from Crawley
Have you seen missing Paul Stevens from Crawley? Paul, 14, is white 5′ 4″, of slim build and with short light brown hair. He has links to Reigate...
Appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Eltham
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Eltham. At approximately 19:20hrs on Sunday, 16 May the woman, aged...
Investigation launched following Ramsgate assault
Detectives are seeking information after a man was found with injuries in Ramsgate. A disturbance was reported to have taken place at around 3am on Sunday 12...
Purley Town Centre on lockdown following stabbing
A large part of Purley town centre is cordoned off tonight amid reports of a double stabbing. Police have confirmed that a victim was stabbed in the hand at...
A20 In Kent closed after multi vehicle collision
The A20 in Kent is closed eastbound between the M20 J13 and B2011 (Church Hougham) junctions due to a multi vehicle road traffic collision. Kent Police...
The Full Rescue of the Sudbury Fire in Suffolk
People have been rescued from homes in the centre of a market town after a major fire broke out, police said. Emergency services were called to Market Hill, in...
Seal Beached on Hayling Isand
An elderly Seal has been beached on Hayling Island for the last two days. The Seal first came to the attention of Hayling residents last Friday where it was...
Travellers arriving in England from Israel, Uruguay, Namibia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka will no longer have to quarantine, the government has announced
Those coming from Bonaire, the US Virgin Islands, Sint Eustatius and Saba will also not have to isolate for 14-days upon arrival in the country.
Emergency services have been called to deal with a two-vehicle collision on the junction with Blackwater Raod and Ventor Road on the outskirts of Newport this...
Former Tyne Tees Television continuity announcer and north east radio presenter Neville Wanless has died aged 89
In a statement his daughter Melanie Adams said: I wanted to share that my sweet, handsome, loving dad Neville Wanless passed away peacefully early Friday (4...
Teenager stabbed multiple times outside Kennington station
A Teenager has been Stabbed Multiple times. The brutal cold blooded attack took place close to Kennington LT Stn London. The teen as been worked on at the...
Man convicted of Savage attack on Police officer in Leyton
A man who carried out a savage attack on a police officer with a machete after being pulled over for a routine traffic stop has been convicted. Muhammad...
This is the face of the man who stole more than £1000 from charity shops and local businesses in a spate of burglaries in Portsmouth, Petersfield and Sussex has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison
Christopher Paul Rees, 43, of no fixed abode, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Monday 20 December) where he pleaded guilty to six counts of...
Police have issued a witness appeal after a collision involving a car and a trike took place in Postling near Hythe
At around 9.45am on Thursday 29 April 2021, officers were called to a collision in Sandling Road, Postling. A black Talisman trike was travelling...
Police arrest man in his 30’s after Sunshine Cafe Stabbing in Hythe
A man in his 30’s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody while enquiries continue. Kent Police was called at...
Concrete munching machines set to demolish footbridge on the busy M27 motorway
A major road closure will come into force next month so a footbridge across the busy M27 can be munched and removed overnight The M27 motorway is going to be...
The University of Portsmouth has appointed a new Pro Vice-Chancellor Global Engagement.
The University of Portsmouth has appointed a new Pro Vice-Chancellor Global Engagement. Chris Chang is currently Pro Vice-Chancellor Corporate Marketing...
A woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and extensive damage was caused to the property
Kent Police was called to Water Lane in Smarden, shortly before 8am on Monday 26 October 2020, where Kent Fire and Rescue Service had extinguished a fire at...
Stephanie was failed by many and I was ignored
The family of a woman who died after being found in Gosport High Street on Friday have spoken out and said that the system failed her named locally Stephanie...