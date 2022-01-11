Detectives investigating the 2007 disappearance of Andrew Gosden have made two arrests

Assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, Police have detained two London men on Wednesday 8 December.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking . Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Andrew Gosden, who would be 28 now, disappeared on 14 September 2007. The then 14-year-old boarded a train from Doncaster to London, with CCTV cameras capturing him when he arrived at Kings Cross station. That was the last known sighting of Andrew, and since then no information about his movements has been corroborated by police.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said: “Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation. We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.