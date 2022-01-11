Manhunt launched for masked men who left man with a bleed on hit brain after overnight house raid in Peacehaven

A man remains in hospital after the wicked attack that took place in Peacehaven overnight,

Masked men broke into a property and beat a pensioner before making off with jewellery.

Police found the man who was unconscious after neighbours heard a noise and rang 999.

The man injuries include bleed on the brain, punctured lungs, broken eye socket.

The family of the man have released these shocking images to prompt witnesses or anyone with information to contact Police.

Officers from Sussex police have promised to investigate any leads or information as they launch a manhunt for the attackers.

A large amount of forensic evidence already has been gleaned from the property and a number of names have been put forward.

The attack took place near the Toyota Garage on South Coast Road at around 8pm on Monday evening (10th January 2022)

Anyone with Dashcam CCTV or information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101