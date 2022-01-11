Businesses are being asked to report any suspicious activity after scratchcards were stolen in Herne Bay

At around 1am on 26 December 2021, a burglary took place at a petrol station in King’s Road, during which a roll of scratchcards were stolen.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers urge anyone with information to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/265166/21.

In particular, officers would like to hear from any businesses in the area who have been approached by people claiming to have won with a scratchcard, which was then declared void by the system.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or complete the online form on their website.