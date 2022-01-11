A Sheffield man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison

Shaun Greaves, 39, of Fairleigh, Manor, sexually assaulted his young victim over a period of more than a year between 2006-2007.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with a five year extended licence, at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 7 January.

The officer who led the investigation has praised the victim for reporting what happened.

Detective Constable Elinor Duke said: “I would like to praise the victim for being brave enough to come forward and tell us what happened.

“Although these offences happened many years ago we have still brought Greaves to justice and he has a long time in prison to consider the consequences of his actions.

“I would appeal to anyone suffering sexual abuse now or who has suffered in the past and felt unable to come forward before, not to suffer in silence. Come forward and tell us what has happened. We will listen to you and we will take action, no matter how long ago the offences took place.”

Greaves was found guilty of the sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 years old and two offences of sexual assault of a child aged under 13 at Sheffield Crown Court on 15 November 2021 after a trial which started on 8 November.