Police are concerned for teenager Evian, who has been reported missing from Horsham.

The 14-year-old, who is vulnerable, was last seen leaving his home around 4pm on Tuesday 11 January.

Evian is described as white, of slim build, with blond hair, and is possibly wearing a navy coat with a fur hood.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999.

Or, if you have any information about where he could be, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1029 of 11/01.