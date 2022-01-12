BREAKING KENT RAMSGATE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on a boat in Ramsgate Harbour

January 12, 2022
1 Min Read

Three fire engines and supporting vehicles including the fire launch were sent to the scene. On arrival crews discovered a leisure cruiser filled with smoke. Firefighters managed to gain access to the engine compartment of the vessel and discovered a small fire. Using a hose reel jet the fire was extinguished. There were no reported injuries. The engine compartment suffered fire, smoke and water damage. Duty of care was left with the owner of the boat.

