Police are appealing for help to trace two teenage girls missing from Blackpool

Caitlyn Morgan and Alicia Bond are both missing from the Bispham Road area of the resort and they are believed to still be in the town and together. They were last seen at about 10.30am on Monday Caitlyn, 15, is white, five ft four ins, average build, with long blonde hair with green tips, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Canada Zavetti coat, black jeans, black and red Nike trainers and carrying a black JD bag.

Alicia Bond, 16, white, has long brown hair with blonde highlights, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black puffer jacket with belt, light coloured trainers, also with a black JD bag. Sgt Riz Dala, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Caitlyn and Alicia and I would appeal for anyone who has seen them or has information about where they might be to get in touch. I would also ask the girls themselves to contact us if they see this appeal.” Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0478 of January 10th. For immediate sightings please call 999.