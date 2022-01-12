Two men have been charged following an investigation into the fatal stabbing of Reece Young in Croydon in March 2021

Ronald Kissaka, 34 of Ashburton Road, Croydon has been charged with murder.

Dwaine Harris, 39 of no fixed abode has been charged with murder, escaping lawful custody and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Both men will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.

Police were called at 21:10hrs on 30 March 2021 following reports of a fight in Alpha Road, Croydon.

Officers attended and found 23-year-old Reece who had been stabbed. Paramedics also attended but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family continue to be supported by a specialist officer