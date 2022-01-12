Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to reports of a potential gas leak and chemical smell at a flat in New Malden

Firefighters carried out a sweep of the building to check for elevated readings of chemical substances at the property on Kingston Road, but none were found. Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a man and a woman from a flat on the third floor who were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Around 60 people were evacuated as a precaution and the building was ventilated.

The Brigade was called at 7.15pm and the incident was over for firefighters by9.42pm. Fire crews from New Malden, Surbiton, Kingston and Sutton fire stations attended the scene.