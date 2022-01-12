Two men have sadly died and another has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Birmingham

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a car that had collided with street furniture at the junction of Hagley Road West and Winchfield Drive in Beech Lanes, Birmingham at 9.52pm last night and sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers, a Critical Care Car from the Air Ambulance Service and a BASICS emergency doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered three patients from the car, which was ablaze. Two of them, the driver and a passenger in the car, had suffered serious injuries in the collision. Unfortunately, it immediately became clear that nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

The third patient, a passenger in the vehicle who was a man, received advanced trauma care at the scene for serious injuries before he was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.”