Man airlifted to London hospital with multiple stab wounds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in #Dymchurch.

Officers were called by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to the High Street near the junction with Orgarswick Avenue at 12.55am on Wednesday 12 January 2022 after a man sitting in a car was seen with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to a London hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Officers attended the scene and following enquiries a 29-year-old man from Dymchurch was arrested in connection with the assault and taken into custody.

The two men are understood to be known to each other.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the assault and anyone who saw or heard the incident is urged to get in contact.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/6965/22.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or complete the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.