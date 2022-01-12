An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a woman was reportedly bitten by a dog in Bridge, near Canterbury

The victim was jogging and accompanied by a child on a bicycle when she passed a woman walking a dog on a lead on a track off Dering Road known as Aunt Betsy’s Hill.

It was reported that, as she did so, the dog jumped and bit the woman on her arm.

The incident took place at around 8.45am on Sunday 9 January 2022. The woman sustained an injury which required medical treatment.

The dog was described as a brown and white spaniel and the woman walking it was believed to be around 70 years old, five feet and seven inches tall, and was dressed in a coat and hat.

Officers would like to identify and speak to the owner of the dog and are also appealing to anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/5726/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org