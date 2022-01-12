Roads are closed and buildings evacuated in Croydon due to a “suspicious vehicle” the vehicle has a laptop in it and Police have thrown the area into lockdown

Roads are closed and buildings are being evacuated in Croydon this afternoon due to a “suspicious vehicle” the vehicle has a laptop in it and Police have thrown the area into lockdown Police were called to the vehicle outside West Croydon BR Station at around 2.30pm. Road closures are in place and some buildings have been evacuated “as a precaution” while the vehicle is examined by specialists.

A source has revealed that the vehicle has a laptop attached to a suspect item. The public is being urged to avoid the area. This incident is causing a disruption to buses, tram and rail services. Croydon Police tweeted: “Police called at 14:27hrs to a suspicious vehicle outside West Croydon Railway Station. “Road closures in place & some buildings evacuated as a precaution while vehicle is examined by specialists. “Disruption to buses, tram & rail services – please avoid the area at this time.”