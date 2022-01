Madaleine Vann from Maidstone was reported missing at around 9.20am on Wednesday 12 January 2022.

Officers are currently searching for Madaleine in the Ashford area and are concerned for her welfare. She is described as white, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, with red hair, brown eyes and is of slim build.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 101 quoting reference 12-0218.