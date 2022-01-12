BREAKING FOLKESTONE KENT

A motorcyclist who smuggled heroin with an estimated street value of £100,000 into the UK using a void hidden in a top box on his bike has been jailed for more than five years

January 12, 2022
 Ezekiel Rose from Pimlico was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in France.
 
 

