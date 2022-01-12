BREAKING MISSING SUSSEX WORTHING

Police in Sussex are looking for missing 32-year-old Jason Taylor from Worthing

January 12, 2022
He was last seen in Cambridge Road on Wednesday morning (12 January) walking towards the town centre.
Jason is white, 6’ 2”, slim with receding short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coat with the hood up and possibly a baseball cap.
He has links to Portsmouth and likes to go river and lake fishing.
Anyone who sees Jason is asked to dial 999 quoting serial 474 of 12/01.
