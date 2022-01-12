Police in Sussex are looking for missing 32-year-old Jason Taylor from Worthing
You may also like
Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in the Norwich area
Allen Turner, aged 45 and of Chipperfield Road in the city, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Turner is described as...
Man sought after Soho sex attack
Detectives have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a sexual assault on two women in Soho. Police were called to Frith Street, W1 at...
Police called after man passes away on Abbeywood Street
Police were called at 8.25am on Friday, 23 April to reports of a man who had stabbed himself at an address on Chalcombe Road, SE2. Officers with the London...
A burglary has been reported in your neighbourhood
Last night, early hours of this morning a shed was broken into on Cotterdale. Fortunately, the male suspect was disturbed and he fled the area without taking...
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 15-year-old in Islington are appealing for information.
Police were called to Tardew House on Goswell Road at 19.11pm on Monday, 2 August. Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London...
Police renew appeal in fatal Knightsbridge murder
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi in Knightsbridge have released descriptions of two men they suspect of being...
A man has been charged following a collision in Hyde Park Corner
Ade Thompson, 23 of Seeley Drive, SE21 was charged on Monday, 12 August with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of class B...
One charged with attempted robbery in Folkestone
A 28-year old man is to appear in court charged with an attempted robbery in Folkestone. It was reported that an attempted robbery took place at a shop in...
After an avalanche of interest Gritter is Named Nicole Saltslinger after X factor Judge
After an avalanche of interest and suggestions Oldham Council can reveal the name of our new gritter is Nicole Saltslinger. Named after the former Pussycat...
Two jailed for nine knifepoint Robberies over three counties
Two men have been jailed today following an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary into nine knife point robberies that happened in bookmakers across three...
Family Continue to Search for Missing Waterlooville Man Anthony Bessey
Thank you to those kind enough to give up their free time to look for Antony(Ant). Unfortunately, he is still missing and therefore our search must continue...
Serious Collision closes Portsdown Hill Road in Portsmouth
Officers from Hampshire Road Policing are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the B2177 Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth. The road is currently...
A 65-year-old Northampton man has been handed an 18 year prison sentence for sexually abusing three children after grooming their families to gain their trust
He will serve a minimum of 10 years and 8 months. David Millan, from Brunswick Place in the town centre, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday...
Lorry overturns on the A303 causing chaos
The A303 is closed eastbound at Popham airfield after a lorry has overturned this morning. One of the westbound lanes is also closed. Drivers cannot exit the...
Update on Corby murder investigation and appeal for Snapchat footage
Detectives working on the Rayon Pennycook murder investigation have been granted a 36-hour extension by Magistrates to question three young people arrested in...
Police appeal for witnesses after robbery in Woosehill near Wokingham
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Woosehill, Wokingham. At around 8pm on Saturday (29/6) the victims, two teenage boys, were in the...
Portsmouth museums receive national recognition
Six Portsmouth museums have been awarded national accreditation status by Arts Council England. Charles Dickens’ Birthplace, Cumberland House, D-Day...
Witnesses and dash cam footage are being sought by officers investigating a serious collision in Sittingbourne
Witnesses and dash cam footage are being sought by officers investigating a serious collision in Sittingbourne. Kent Police was called at 10.42am on 16...
A man has been jailed for more than three years for a knife-point robbery in Brighton
Harry Avis, 22, unemployed, of Swanborough Drive, Brighton, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and possession of a bladed article when he appeared at Lewes...
Search continues for missing Adventure staff worker on the Isle of Wight
The major search operation for missing Rosie Johnson continues on the Isle of Wight today (Wednesday) as Police face questions on why it was so long given the...
Man released under investigation over Littlehampton cycle death
A 94-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a collision on the A259 at Wick, Littlehampton...
Officers investigating the murder of Terry Leeks in Basildon have been carrying out anniversary checks in the area where he was attacked
Terry, 46, was stabbed in Northlands Park at around 1.30am on Sunday 11 July.He was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died there.Seven people arrested on...
450K Super Car Leaves Four Hospitalised after Six Vehicle Collision in Croydon
These are the shocking pictures of the remains of a 450k supercar that caused an eight vehicle pileup on Gravel Hill in Croydon on Monday evening. The Pile up...
A serving police officer has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice after trying to evade speeding ticket
PC Richard Hammond, 35, attached to Met Operations, was found guilty following a trial at the Royal Courts of Justice which concluded on Tuesday, 7 September...