The mother and stepfather of a nine-year-old boy have been charged with his murder
Urgent Recall Issued Asthma sufferers urged to check for faulty inhalers ‘putting thousands of lives at risk’
Asthma sufferers have been urged to check for faulty inhalers Two brands of inhalers have been recalled for not providing the right doses of medication Faulty...
Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in a road in Wimbledo
Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in a road in Wimbledon. Police were called at around 5.40am on Tuesday, 21 January, to a report of a...
His family are very concerned for his welfare, as his disappearance is out of character
Police are appealing for information to help locate missing York man Joseph Cafferkey. Mr Cafferkey, is 72, and from the Acomb area of York. His family are...
A 43-year-old man has been jailed for thirteen-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to firearms offences
A 43-year-old man has been jailed for thirteen-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to firearms offences. Keon Campbell has been jailed after appearing...
Vehicles shot at in Southampton
Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage following several reports of shots fired at a vehicle in Walnut Avenue in Southampton on Wed 13 June...
Man arrested after Reading Hammer Attack
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Reading. At around 5.30pm on Tuesday (16/4) a man purchased food at the kebab van on...
Council leaders are counting the cost of Covid as they prepare to set the budget for 2021/22
They estimate that the pandemic will hit local authority finances to the tune of £43.5 million over three years in lost income and increased costs...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a house fire on Crescent Road in Woolwich. Part of the first floor and half of the roof is alight was...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Acton
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Acton. Ivanna Agard, who is known as ‘Evie’ was last seen at 7.20am on...
Portsmouth Couple Brad and Jen split
A Portsmouth couple, who recorded and starred in a host of increasingly annoying viral videos, have announced their break-up, via social media (obviously!)...
A drug dealer who tried to evade capture by driving double the speed-limit on the wrong side of the road has been jailed
Zakariya Taibi, 21 , of Wickham Lane, Greenwich, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs, possession of criminal property...
Delays on A2 after huge Pot hole appears Police say an officer is looking into it
Long delays on the A2 just outside Canterbury in after a large Pothole has seen one lane just before the Canterbury off slip. Officers from Kent Police stopped...
New meaning to Royal Mail Special Delivery as Driver claims that he didn’t see the car
The driver of the Royal Mail lorry who pushed the Black VW Golf along the busy three lane carriageway for nearly a mile made claimed that he didn’t see the...
Arrest after woman robbed in Sittingbourne
A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in St John’s Avenue, Sittingbourne shortly before 9am on Tuesday, 14 April 2020. It is reported a...
Passengers in West Sussex will now benefit from £383k platform upgrade to improve journeys for all who use the station
Southbourne railway station serves the village of Southbourne in West Sussex. It is on the West Coastway Line between Brighton and Southampton and lies on...
UPDATE: Man named in Sheffield murder investigation
A 28-year-old man, who died following an incident in Sheffield yesterday (Sunday 15 November) has today been named as Kamran Khan. Mr Khan was found...
Police Probe after an aggravated burglary in Pinner
Detectives are investigating after an aggravated burglary. The offence is believed to have happened between 8pm and 830pm on Sunday, 10 February at a...
Probe launched after hit and run near Havant
Police in Hampshire are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Purbrook Way, Havant, on Friday (31 May). At about 6...
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man being sought after a brutal unprovoked attack on a pensioner at a north London launderette
The sudden assault took place after the man violently pushed open the door of the launderette in Brent and marched over to the 78-year-old male victim...
Tribute paid by family following fatal A331 Collision
The family of a man who died in a collision on the A331 near North Camp have released a tribute to him. Officers were called to the scene on the northbound...
Police are appealing for information to trace an offender who has absconded from Ford Open Prison in West Sussex.
Police are appealing for information to trace an offender who has absconded from Ford Open Prison in West Sussex. David Murray was sentenced to five years and...
Police are currently on scene at a serious collision on Northern Approach, #Colchester
It happened around 7pm this evening, Friday 15 October. The road has been closed near to the junction with Turner Road. Motorists are urged to avoid the area...
Officers investigating a serious assault on a teenage boy in Gravesend have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to talk to
The victim, aged 16, suffered multiple injuries after he was stabbed in Milton Road, close to the junction with Albion Road, at around 12.45pm on Tuesday 15...
A woman has sadly died following a collision in Boreham
Police were called shortly after 3.10am this morning, Saturday 31 July, to a collision on the A138.A dark BMW 3 Series car was reported to have been in...