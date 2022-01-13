France is finally lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers, the country’s tourism minister, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, has announced

The requirement to isolate upon arrival will also be scrapped, under changes coming into force from tomorrow morning.

Travellers will continue to need evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

It said travellers would need a ‘compelling reason’ to visit the country, which didn’t include tourism.

At the time a British Government spokesperson said ‘further border controls seem as unnecessary as they are unwelcome’.

Many questioned if the move would make much a difference, considering Omicron was already ripping through France as well by this point.