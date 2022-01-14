Three people have been arrested by officers investigating reports of fuel thefts in the Canterbury area

Between Sunday 9 and Tuesday 11 January 2022, Kent Police received three reports of diesel being stolen from lorries parked in laybys on the A2.

The first two offences took place near Barham and the third happened near Harbledown.

As part of ongoing enquiries by East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, a suspicious vehicle was stopped in New Dover Road, Canterbury shortly after 1.30am on Wednesday 12 January.

Three men, aged 40, 29 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped and a number of tools were seized. The men were subsequently released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the thefts, or similar incidents in the area, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/6378/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org