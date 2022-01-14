Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Ludgershall are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened at a property in Andover Road at around 5.15pm on Sunday evening (09/01).

A group of around five or six people arrived at the rear of the house and shouted threats at one of the occupants.

They then gained entry by the back door and caused damage to one of the interior doors, before leaving the property, down Fleming Close and dispersed towards the Recreation Ground.

Nobody was injured but some of the offenders were believed to be carrying weapons, including a knife and a metal bar.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, interviewed and released on conditional bail.

Detective Constable Myles Scott, from Salisbury CID, said: “This was a very frightening incident for those involved and we have been carrying out detailed enquiries over recent days, including conducting house-to-house enquiries and viewing CCTV.

“Our initial assessment is that this is not believed to be a random incident, but has likely been committed by people known to the occupants of the house in some way.

“We have already made one arrest, but we do anticipate making further arrests as our enquiries develop. If you were one of the people involved, then my advice is to come forward now and tell us what happened.

“We are also appealing for people living locally who may have seen or heard something suspicious, to come forward and assist with our investigation.”