Firefighters are reminding people of their white goods safety advice after a house fire on Third Avenue in Acton

A tumble drier was destroyed and part of an outbuilding was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to have involved a tumble dryer.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.”

The Brigade was called at 9.13pm and the fire was under control by 9.36pm. Two fire engines from Acton and Hammersmith fire stations attended the scene.