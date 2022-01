At around 6.30am on Tuesday 11 January 2022, the doors of a number of businesses in Mortimer Street were damaged, as well as ATM machines.

Officers are investigating and have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/6697/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.