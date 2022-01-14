Four men have been sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court as part of an operation to target burglaries and vehicle theft offences in north and west Cumbria

Operation Damask was launched following nine incidents reported to police between February 2019 and October 2021 in the Keswick and Carlisle area.

As a result of the operation detectives arrested and charged four men.

Patrick Young, 33, of no fixed abode was sentenced to three years nine months, for the following offences:

●Five counts of Theft of a motor vehicle

●Five counts of Burglary other than dwelling – theft

●Burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal

Scott Walpole, 31, of Curzon Street, Maryport was sentenced to one year nine months, for the following offences:

●Theft of a motor vehicle

●Burglary other than dwelling – theft

Rhys Wilkinson, 20, of Coalfell Avenue, Carlisle was sentenced to one year six months for the following offences:

●Theft of a motor vehicle

●Driving a motor vehicle dangerously

James Benson, 45, of Firlands, Carlisle was sentenced to one year nine months suspended for two years, for the following offences:

●Theft of a motor vehicle

●Burglary other than dwelling – theft

Detective Constable Stuart Graham from the Crime and Safeguarding Team said: “Cumbria is a predominantly rural county and unfortunately we have seen our rural communities targeted by opportunist criminals.

“The defendants targeted multiple businesses and farms across Cumbria, targeting vehicles and other items.

“The theft of vehicles used by farms and businesses disrupts our communities and adversely affects the local economy.

“Detectives found that the stolen vehicles were taken over to the north east and sold or some of the vehicles were recovered locally.

“I hope today’s sentences provides reassurance to businesses and rural communities that action has been taken against those targeting them.

“Burglary and the theft of vehicles will not be tolerated and those that engage in these activities face a police investigation and prosecution.