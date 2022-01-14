The car left the carriageway and ended up in the ditch with the driver lucky to suffer only minor injuries and was treated by South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust on scene, whilst Thames Valley Police put a lane one closure in place to ensure our safety whilst we resolved the incident.
Firefighters from Bicester Fire Station, Banbury Fire Station and Kidlington Fire Station attended this single vehicle road traffic collision on the M40 J10-11 late Thursday evening
