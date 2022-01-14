Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man

Mohammed Shahid Ali, 38 is wanted on a recall to prison having failed to comply with the conditions of his release.
Ali should not be approached and may pose a risk to the public and young children.
Ali had been living in the Newham area, but his last confirmed location was Tilbury Town.
He has links to Kent, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. He also frequents the City of London and Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets.
He is known to commit offences on the railway/tube network.
Ali has receding hair which is grey/curly and messy on the sides and he has a thick beard.
He typically wears a woolly hat. navy blue jogging bottoms, black jacket and red/white trainers.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ali should call police on 999 immediately.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3579/13JAN
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
