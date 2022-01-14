A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of Amber Gibson
You may also like
A man has been sentenced for carrying out a “horrific” series of rapes that culminated in murder
A man has been sentenced for carrying out a “horrific” series of rapes that culminated in murder. Aman Vyas, 36, of no fixed address was sentenced at Croydon...
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he is increasing business tax and freezing income tax thresholds in a bid to repair the UK’s damaged economy
He pledged additional £65 billion to support Britons through to the end of lockdown and beyond, but said he would also need to start clawing back some of the...
UK Coastguard has been coordinating a multi-agency response after eight people were cut off by a rockfall at Shanklin on the Isle of Wight
UK Coastguard has been coordinating a multi-agency response after eight people were cut off by a rockfall at Shanklin on the Isle of Wight. The incident was...
Cyclist in serious condition following collision in Otford
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a cyclist and a car in Otford. The collision...
Over 50 motorists were arrested in Kent as part of a national road safety campaign to raise awareness of driving safely after lockdown
Roads policing officers performed road checks looking out for motorists who were speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, using their phone at the...
Senesless Driver jailed for Eight year following fatal crash
A man has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving in High Wycombe. Sakib Salim, aged 28, of Forest Point...
A Cocker Spaniel lost on the beach whilst out on a Sunday morning walk has been rescued by volunteers from Ryde Inshore Rescue
The pet was spotted underneath Ryde Pier by a concerned member of the public, who called Ryde Rescue’s base at Appley to inform them of the situation...
The journey of a drink-driver
The journey of a drink-driver has been captured through this shocking footage released by police. The video shows the moment a woman crashes into a parked car...
Fire crews called to Morrisons in Lake after early morning refrigerant leak leads to staff evacuation
Two fire crews from the Isle of Wight have been called to Morrisons in Lake after a gas leak in the early hours of Saturday. The store was closed to customers...
A man who broke into a home armed with a hammer and tied up the elderly occupants while he stole their jewellery has been jailed for 12 and a half years
Benjamin Smith, 30, broke into the home in Hereward Close, Impington, through a ground floor window in the early hours of 14 September. He woke one of the...
Flames spotted in Godshill
A mass of flames has been spotted on the outskirts of Godshill this evening. A number of concerned residents who spotted the flames have contacted the fire...
The offender suddenly appeared at the top of the stairs and threw a hazardous substance, quickly confirmed as ammonia, at the approaching officers
A Fantastic Four Lancashire Police officers who detained a violent domestic abuser despite having ammonia thrown at their faces have been nominated for The...
A man has been sentenced at Southampton Magistrates’ Court, after he was charged with drink driving of an e-scooter
LPawel Szmydki, 31, of Brunel Road, Southampton, was sentenced in relation to the incident on 5 September in Wimpson Lane, having pleaded guilty to driving a...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after four officers were injured in a collision in Southwark
A police vehicle was involved in a collision with another car shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday, 20 October in Draycott Close near to the junction with Edmund...
Man detained under mental health act following Police officer stabbing
A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a Hampshire police officer, has been released from custody, but remains under...
Man dies on A130 near Chelmsford after collision involving a car and motorbike
Officers from Essex Police were called at around 5.35pm today (Thursday 25 June). Police say they expect the road to remain closed into this evening until...
Officers are appealing for information after a war memorial was senselessly vandalised with permanent marker pen in Hayes, northwest London
Officers are appealing for information after a war memorial was senselessly vandalised with permanent marker pen in Hayes, northwest London. A member of the...
A teenage boy, who carelessly damaged a police vehicle during an unlicensed music event in Brixton, has been sentenced
A teenage boy, who carelessly damaged a police vehicle during an unlicensed music event in Brixton, has been sentenced. The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be...
Tribute paid to woman who died in fatal Cleveleys collision
The family of a woman killed in a collision in Cleveleys on Monday have paid a moving tribute to her. The collision occurred at around 11.15am, when a Nissan...
An 81-Year-Old man has had his licence revoked by the DVLA after failing a roadside eyesight test carried out by police officers at the scene of a crash in Eastleigh
Officers from Hampshire Roads Policing unit attended a collision in Eastleigh and conducted a roadside eyesight test in which the man failed to read a...
Police probe Reading Kebab shop stabbing
Police in Reading are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed during an altercation in Reading in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The attack happened...
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old William Algar in Barnes in January have charged a man with murder. Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 19 of no fixed...
Man remanded for murder of Iron Miah
Met Police say Antonio Afflick-McLeod, 28, of Mayfair Avenue, Ilford has been charged with the murder of Iron Miah, aged 40 . Three other men have already been...