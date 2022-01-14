A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of Amber Gibson

Stephen Corrigan has been accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 43-year-old, of Blantyre in South Lanarkshire , once again made no plea when he returned to the dock at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The case was fully committed and Corrigan was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing, the date of which is yet to be set.

Amber, 16, was reported missing from Hamilton South Lanarkshire , after failing to return home on Friday, November 26 last year.

Her body was discovered two days later on the Sunday morning in the town’s Cadzow Glen park.

Amber’s death was initially treated as unexplained, but police later launched a murder inquiry following a post-mortem examination.

Her brother, Connor Gibson, appeared in court last month charged with her murder.

He has also been accused of sexually assaulting her as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.