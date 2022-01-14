Officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision in south-west London

Police were called at 8,15oam on Thursday, 13 January to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist at the junctions of Battersea Bridge Road and Cheyne Walk.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. The cyclist, a woman aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. Her next of kin have been told.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from any witnesses or drivers who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Witness Appeal Line on 020 8543 5157. Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1391/13Jan.