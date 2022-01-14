Police are appealing for help to trace the whereabouts of a teenager who is missing from Derbyshire, whose last known whereabouts were in London

Junaid Hamayun, 17, is reported to have left his home to go to college in Derbyshire on Friday, 8 October 2021. He did not return home as expected that day.

On 17 December 2021, the investigation was transferred to the Met after he was reported to have been seen in the Southall area of Ealing.

Police have conducted extensive CCTV enquiries since then but as yet there has been no further trace of Junaid.

Officers are working to establish why he may have traveled to Ealing.

He is not believed to have any family or acquaintances in London and it’s unknown as to whether he may have since moved on.

Police have spoken to Junaid’s family who are extremely worried for his safety. They have urged him to make contact and let them know he is OK.

Anyone who sees Junaid, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 reference 21MIS034041.