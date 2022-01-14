Detectives investigating a rape in Southwark are appealing for witnesses

Shortly after 12.45am on Friday, 14 January, police received a report of a rape of an 18-year-old woman near Peckham Rye Railway Station.

It was reported that the victim was walking down an alleyway off Elm Grove shortly after 10.20pm on Thursday, 13 January, when she was approached from behind by two males who took her to Holly Grove where they raped her.

The two males are described as wearing dark clothing. They were both wearing gloves and face coverings.

The 18-year-old woman is being supported by specialist officers

A crime scene was established that includes part of Peckham Rye Railway Station.

There have been no arrests.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland said: “The investigation into this incident is fast-paced and ongoing and involves an extensive crime scene.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Peckham Rye Station between 10pm and 11pm last night who saw anything that might assist our investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 240/14JAN. To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.