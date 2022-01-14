Folkestone officers have arrested a man in connection with thefts from cars in the district

In response to concerns regarding damage and theft from vehicles in the Broadmead Village and the Lancers areas of Cheriton, two officers from Folkestone Local Policing Team carried out a patrol of the area during the early morning of Thursday 13 January 2022.

At around 1.40am Kent Police received a report there had been an attempted theft from a car parked in Gainsborough Close, where a glove compartment had been searched.

The officers, who were in Cherry Garden Avenue at the time, were made aware of the report just as they had stopped to speak to a man seen walking in the area.

The man, aged 31 and from Folkestone, was arrested on suspicion of theft and vehicle interference. He was taken into custody where he was further arrested in connection with three other thefts, two attempted thefts and one report of criminal damage in the same area. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are urging anyone who believes their vehicle has been tampered with in Cheriton to report it to Kent Police by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool on the force’s website.