Three suspects are to appear in court after over £2,000 worth of goods were reported stolen from stores in Folkestone and Hythe

On Saturday 8 January 2022, 33-year-old David Jones, of no fixed address, was charged with nine counts of shoplifting.

His charges relate to reports of items including Champagne, cosmetics, baby clothes and meat being stolen from supermarkets and petrol stations in the district between Friday 12 November 2021 and Thursday 6 January 2022.

George Phillips, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with six counts of stealing items from stores between Monday 27 December and Friday 7 January.

Five counts of shoplifting were brought against 36-year-old Lydia Horner, of Victoria Grove, Folkestone. They relate to thefts between Monday 27 and Thursday 30 December.

Mr Jones was also charged with driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Cheriton on Friday 7 January.

All three appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 10 January and Horner was released on bail. The case will next be heard at the same court on Wednesday 19 January.