King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor closed in both directions due to a serious road collision involving a Police officer who’s trapped

King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor is currently closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

It is likely to remain closed for some time. The closure has been put in place after a Police officer has been involved in a collision and remains trapped in a vehicle. Fire crews from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue and a HART team from South Central ambulance have all been scrambled to the incident. Firefighters are using cutting equipment to free the trapped officer.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.