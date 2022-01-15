Reports of the Body found on Samphire Hoe as RNLI and Coastguard Search and Rescue teams scrambled to the area

Reports of the Body found on Samphire Hoe are incorrect RNLI and Coastguard Search and Rescue teams have all been stood down following reports made by a member of the public. It follows reports by a Member of the Public understood to the dog walk that a seen pair of feet and head and it had been spotted 30 metres down near the cafe at around 8am on Saturday morning. The alarmed woman had to be calmed down by staff who raised the alarm. Two ambulances from South East Coast ambulance service The Dover RNLI All-Weather lifeboat, Coastguard Search and Rescue teams from Dover and Folkestone along with Kent Police were raced to the scene.

The report was investigated and turned out to be lobster pots floating in the sea.