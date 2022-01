The incident, involving a silver Vauxhall Insignia Elite and a cyclist, took place at 4.35pm on Friday 14 January 2022 in Dumpton Park Drive at its junction with Montefiore Avenue.

The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, sustained fatal injuries and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area and has dashcam footage that may assist their investigation.