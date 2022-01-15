A Kebab shop worker has appeared in court charged with an attempted murder of his lover in Dymchurch

A suspect has appeared in court charged with an attempted murder in Dymchurch.

At 12.55am on Wednesday 12 January 2022, officers were called to a man with stab wounds who was sitting in a car in the High Street.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Following enquiries, a man was arrested and taken into custody. The two men are understood to be known to each other.

On Friday 14 January, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, Abdul Malik, of High Street, Dymchurch, was charged with attempted murder.

The 29-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 15 January, where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 17 January.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw or heard the incident in the High Street near its junction with Orgarswick Avenue, to get in contact.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/6965/22.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511, or complete the online form on their website