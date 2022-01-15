Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A31 eastbound yesterday evening

Officers from Hampshire Constablary were called at 6.41pm to reports that a silver Ford Focus had collided with the central reservation near Hangersley Hill. The vehicle then continued along the A31 before stopping by the Rufus Stone services.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, left the vehicle and crossed to the westbound side of the carriageway where he collided with two cars. Despite the best efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The road was closed in both directions but has since been fully reopened.

An investigation into the incident is underway and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.

Senior Investigating Officer PS Jonathan White said: “Enquiries to determine the circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage showing the incident or the moments beforehand.

“We know that witnessing incidents of this nature can be distressing for members of the public so if you’d like support please contact https://orlo.uk/lx2yv”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting Operation Gale, reference number 44220018123. Alternatively, you can submit information via the following form: https://orlo.uk/yC0dt