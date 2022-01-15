This was resource heavy.say officers and this sort of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated
Neighbourhood officers again have been abstracted to deal with the large disorder caused by school children at Edmonton Green Bus Station
Scammers targeting Isle of Wight residents over tax bill payments
Police officers on the Isle of Wight have been made aware that Scammers are contacting people by phone, demanding that they pay their tax bill with Amazon...
A fire has broken out at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, amid ongoing evacuation efforts
Video footage shows a cloud of smoke rising from the airport. News of the blaze broke on Monday evening local time. Little is known about the fire’s severity...
Police have released an image of a man they need to identify and are appealing for witnesses to come forward following reports of a series of indecent exposures in Tower Hamlets
Between the dates of 30 August and 29 September police have been made aware of a male committing a number of offences predominantly in the E3 area. At this...
Officers from Hampshire Police are investigating a series of criminal damage after about seven vehicles were damaged in The Retreat and Woodpath area of...
Two loaded pistols have been recovered and a man arrested following a firearms operation
Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, 24 March armed officers stopped a vehicle on Twickenham Road, near to the junction of London Road, Isleworth. During the...
Drill rapper charged with murder
Following the death of 20 year old Steven Narvaez-Jara in 2018, Met police say Daniel Lena – 19 of Staveley Close, Hackney, E9 has been charged with...
Two Women Jailed for Causing the Death of a 16-Month-Old Baby in Keighley
Two women have been jailed for causing the death of a 16-month-old baby girl in Keighley. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty yesterday of the...
15 Arrested in East London drugs crackdown
A total of 15 people have been arrested following a series of early morning warrants in east London to tackle drug supply in the Weavers Ward area. 15 male...
A warrant of further detention has been granted for the man arrested in connection with the murder of Sir David Amess MP
The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after Sir David, Member of Parliament for Southend West, was fatally stabbed at an address in...
Three burglary suspects have been detained after a police pursuit in Maidstone
At around 12.30am on Friday 11 May Kent Police officers, who were on patrol in the county town, became suspicious of a vehicle that was being driven in Wat...
A young woman whose body was found in a lay-by in South Staffordshire had been set alight, police have said
The discovery was made shortly before 3am on Monday after officers attended a lay-by on the Bridgnorth Road, close to Perton, near Wolverhampton...
Jordan Chavis Barrett-Benjamin, of Chiltern Avenue in High Wycombe, has been charged with attempted rape of a female aged 13
A man has been charged with a sexual offence in High Wycombe. Jordan Chavis Barrett-Benjamin, aged 24, of Chiltern Avenue in High Wycombe, has been charged...
Man Charged with Murder Of Pensioner Mary Steel following Incident in Godalming
Officers investigating an incident in Farncombe on Sunday 29 October, in which 79-year-old Mary Steel of Wey Court died, have charged her son with murder...
Updated:Armed Police called to incident in Sandown on the Isle of Wight
Armed police officers Hampshire Constabulary have been called to Sandown on the Isle of Wight this afternoon. Officers from the joint armed response Roads...
Lisa Chambers was last seen in Hayes on Wednesday morning she has been reported missing
#Missing Lisa Chambers, 48 was last seen at 1100hrs on 27 Jan in #Hayes She was last seen wearing a green padded jacket, black trousers and a purple jumper...
A cordon remains under police guard following an over night fire. Hampshire Constabulary have launched a joint arson probe in the town of Bishop Waltham. The...
Police are appealing for information after two men were attacked in Southend last night, leaving them in a life-threatening condition in hospital
Police are appealing for information after two men were attacked in Southend last night, leaving them in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Officers...
Man Dies after Car Hits Fence in Ash
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died in a vehicle collision in Ash on Wednesday last week. Surrey Police received reports just...
Woman pulled from Water in Herne Bay
RNLI lifeboats from Whitstable and Margate were alerted to an upturned yacht at Reculver Bay around 6:15am this morning. On arrival Whitstable Lifeboat found...
Officers looking for missing Richard Morris are renewing their appeal for information on his whereabouts
Officers looking for missing Richard Morris are renewing their appeal for information on his whereabouts. Richard Morris, 52, went missing from the Bentley...
Arsenal fans come together after team beat arch rivals Chelsea at Wembley
Arsenal have done it again, claiming the FA Cup by toppling arch rivals Chelsea 2-1 inside an empty Wembley Stadium. The quiet and ghost like scenes inside the...
Neighbours run as car explodes as fire spreads to house in Cowplain
Fire crews were called out this evening to tackle two vehicles that caught alight in a residential street in Cowplain on Wednesday evening. Emergency...
Man sentenced for aggravated burglary and other offences
A man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with a further, three years’ to be spent on license. Patrick Cassidy, aged 24, of Stanborough Avenue...
Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or those with information to come forward after a man was fatally shot in Wandsworth
Police were called at approximately 9pm on Tuesday, 24 December to reports of shots fired in Battersea Church Road, SW11. Officers and London Ambulance Service...