Officers are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A13 in Newham

Police were called at 7.08am on Saturday, 15 January to reports that a motorcyclist had collided with the central reservation on the westbound A13, near to the Beckton Flyover.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His family have been informed.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances and would like to hear from any witnesses or drivers who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the witness appeal line on 0208 597 4847. Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1556/15Jan.