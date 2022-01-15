BREAKING EASTBOURNE MISSING SUSSEX

Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Teenager Lucas Rosario-Hanson

January 15, 2022
Lucas Rosario-Hanson 15, who has been missing from Wolverhampton since Tuesday, December 14 but is believed to be in Sussex. Lucas is known to frequent Sussex and the Eastbourne area in particular, as well as Wolverhampton and London.

