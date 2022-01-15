Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing woman from the Gravesend area

Caroline Tarmia, aged 39, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Friday 14 January 2022.

She is described as being five feet and five inches tall, of medium to large build and with long black braided hair.

It is not known what Caroline was wearing when she went missing.

Caroline is thought to be driving a black Mercedes GLA 200 with the partial registration number LV70.

Inspector Jamie Little said: ‘We are currently searching for Caroline and are very concerned for her welfare.

‘It is thought that since she went missing she may have travelled into Essex, and we are asking anyone who sees her or knows where she might be, in Kent or Essex, to contact us immediately.’

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting reference 15-0262