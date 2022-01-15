This was resource heavy.say officers and this sort of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated
Neighbourhood officers again have been abstracted to deal with the large disorder caused by school children at Edmonton Green Bus Station
Man attacked and verbally abused
Sussex Police has launched an investigation after a man suffered serious head injuries in Brighton. Officers were called to Kings Road Arches, Brighton, after...
Imam who was stabbed at Regent Park Mosque back home recovering
Pictures is the victim of the Regents Park Mosque stabbing. A man remains in custody being questioned over attempted murder charge against him. The seventy...
One million pounds worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by Kent
One million pounds worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by Kent Police. Ten kilogrammes of the Class A substance are reported to have been found in...
Firefighters have issued a safety reminder after two people escaped from a fire at a house on Lopen Road in Edmonton last night
Part of the kitchen of the end-of-terraced house was damaged by the fire. A male teenager and a child left the building before the Brigade arrived...
Police appeal after Brent Burglary
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two men they want to trace in connection with a burglary at a family home in Barnet. On Sunday, 1 April at around...
First Dates waitress Laura tests positive for Coronavirus working as a paramedic
First Dates waitress Laura Tott tests has tested positive for Coronavirus after working for the London Ambulance service as a paramedic Laura became fully...
A drug dealer from Wolverhampton has been detained for three years after being caught with substantial amounts of crack cocaine and heroin in Stafford – having been part of a County Lines operation
Rayon Saunders, aged 18, from Lakefield Road, was found by officers on Marston Road, Stafford, with 108 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth...
Three arrested after series of catalytic converter thefts across county
Three men have been arrested following several theft from motor vehicles across the county last night (14 to 15 June). Police were called just before 3am on 15...
A joint operation between the Met and Hampshire Constabulary has seen five people arrested for drugs supply
A joint operation between the Met and Hampshire Constabulary has seen five people arrested for drugs supply. In the early hours of Tuesday, 12 May officers...
Police arrest 19-year-old terror suspect on the West Midlands
A man has been arrested in the West Midlands as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. The 19-year-old man was arrested today...
First picture of teen stabbed to death in Croydon Murder
Detectives are investigating after a teenager was found with stab injuries in Croydon. Shortly after 7pm on Thursday, 30 December, police were made aware of an...
A teenage boy has been charged with the attempted robbery of a newsagent in Chatham. The store, in Magpie Hall Road, was targeted by a person who threatened...
Human remains found in North Worcestershire
Police in West Mercia have responded to a report from a member of the public that human remains had been discovered in a field off Egg Hill Lane in Frankley...
Two men have been jailed for a total of more than five years for carrying Class A drugs on the railway, following a British Transport Police investigation
Jai Mistry, aged 23, of Lyne View, Hyde and Jacob Murray, aged 24, of Florence Street, Droylsden, both pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Supply Class A and...
Police Close Road near Widley.
Officers from Hampshire roads policing, Havant have closed a section of London Road near Widley following serious single vehicle collision. The road has been...
Ashford man who tried to pull knife on officers is jailed
An Ashford man who tried to pull a knife on officers as they arrested him for assaulting a woman has been jailed. Kuislend Dishi, of...
Have you seen missing Julie Saunders from Portsmouth?
The 60-year-old was last seen at around 1pm on 3 July in the Milton area. She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 2ins with a stocky build, with...
Two terrorist jailed for a total of fourteen years’ and six months’ for funding terrorism
Counter Terrorism Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and always report anything suspicious after two men were jailed for a total of fourteen...
A police dog that has helped protect the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury and attendees of major sporting events is retiring from Kent Police after eight...
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Newmarket last night
Officers were called just after 10:10pm yesterday, Saturday 7 August, to a property on New Cheveley Road in the town. An ambulance attended the scene...
The Queen’s ceremonial regiment put on a spectacular mounted display, with lots of pomp and pageantry. This was their debut appearance on the Isle of Wight...
More than 60,000 images of children found in Essex house search
Officers from Essex Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) executed a warrant at Gerry Parnham’s home in Barn Mead, Harlow on 20 April 2018. During the...
Fire crews called to tackle underground car park blaze in Lewisham
Six fire crews have been called to battle a blaze in an underground car park in Lewisham South East London this morning. Crews were called just after 9am on...
A persistent police dog helped track down a suspect seen running from police across fields in Peacehaven
Officers were called to Pelham Rise at 8.40pm on October 11 after a man was seen bleeding. When officers arrived, they were unsure of the exact route taken by...