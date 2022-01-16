Police appealing for the public’s help in tracing a woman from Bracknell who has been reported missing after leaving a night club in Windsor early this morning (16/1).

Marnie Clayton, aged 18, was last seen leaving the Atik night club in William Street, Windsor, at around 2am this morning.

She has not returned home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.

Marnie is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall with brown hair and a slim build.

She was wearing a grey-coloured dress when last seen and is also known to frequent Reading town centre.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen of Thames Valley Police, said: “This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie’s whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633.

“If you see her, please contact us on 999.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are.”