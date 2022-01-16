A 56-year-old man accused of murder who was due to stand trial later this year has died, police have confirmed

Stuart Williamson, of Barford Road, Colton, was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Norwich on Wednesday 29 December 2021 around 5pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Williamson was on remand in prison awaiting trial after being charged with the murder of Diane Douglas.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation in October last year after relatives reported Diane missing.

Williamson was arrested in Wales on 30 October and brought to Norfolk for questioning where he was later charged with murdering Diane between 1 and 31 December in 2018 when she would have been aged 55 or 56.

Following a search at Williamson’s home address the body of Diane Douglas was recovered on 3 November 2021. A Home Office post-mortem examination established the provisional cause of death as unascertained (decomposed) pending further examination.

A hearing will be heard at Norwich Crown Court in due course and a file will be prepared on behalf of the Coroner.