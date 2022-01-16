Information is sought to help locate a man reported missing in #Maidstone
Buddha statue stolen from India 57 years ago to be returned
A 12th century Buddha statue stolen from India 57 years ago is to be returned to the Indian High Commissioner by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS)...
Jason Jeferys from Rustall has been arrested after a number of knives are seized from car near Tunbridge Wells
A suspect arrested for knife offences near Tunbridge Wells has appeared before court charged in connection with the seizure of multiple weapons from his...
Four men have been jailed for a combined 22 years 7 months for the theft of lead from churches across the country
The four defendants stripped tonnes of lead from a mixture of Grade 1 and Grade 2 churches between May 2018 and March 2020 – costing 36 churches a...
200 people have evacuated from Leicester Square due to a Gas Leak
Cordons are in place at Leicester Square due to a suspected gas leak. Emergency services are in attendance and managing the incident. A number of...
No further action being taken by Police over race attack in Crawley
A woman who made herself known to police after an allegation of a racially aggravated public order offence had been made against her has been told that she...
Fire crews called to Mcdonalds in Ower
Two fire crews from Redbridge and Romsey have been called to McDonald in Ower this lunchtime. Crews were mobilised after a car using the drive throuh burst...
Police concerned for missing Kristie
Can you help us find missing woman from Yateley? We’re concerned for the welfare of vulnerable Kristie Long, 31, from Fallowfield, who was last seen in...
Detectives working on a murder investigation in Holloway have charged a man.
Detectives working on a murder investigation in Holloway have charged a man. Sable Thomas, 42 of Dalmeny Road N7 was charged with murder on Wednesday, 6 May...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit on the head with a bottle in Havant
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was hit on the head with a bottle in Havant. The incident took place around 9.32pm on Saturday 12 September...
Can you help find missing Karam Mohammed?
Kent Police is appealing for information to help find a teenage boy reported missing from Dartford. Karam Mohammed, 17, was last seen at around 1pm on...
A31 in Dorset closed in both directions after serious fire
THE A31 near Ringwood is closed in both directions due to a fire. Highways England is warning drivers to expect delays and says a fire has broken out at a...
Action is being taken following reports of vehicles being hit with stones in Medway
Action is being taken following reports of vehicles being hit with stones in Medway. Several reports of cars being targeted in Strood town centre were received...
Firefighters tackled a fire at a block of flats on Francis Chichester Way in Battersea on Saturday evening
Part of a flat on the ground floor of a 10-storey block was damaged by the fire. Two men left the affected flat before the Brigade arrived. There were no...
HMS Invincible excavation, how you can help
As the first dive season on the wreck site of HMS Invincible in the Solent draws to a close this year, it has been announced the project has received initial...
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after shots were fired in the Chaucer Road area of East Herringthorpe on the 2nd November. Police were...
Body of footballer brought ashore in Portland
The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer...
Detectives continue to investigating the fire at Grenfell Tower Commander Stuart Cundy, said: “It is really important that we are clear about the scale...
Tributes have been paid to a young man who died following a collision on the m27 motorway near Portsmouth. Luke Shaw, 20, of Carey Road...
Police issue CCTV image following Finchley Robbery
Police are appealing for information following a robbery on the North Circular Road, and have released dashcam images of the incident. At around 18:25hrs on...
Inside the London Fire Brigade
Last month London suffered its most devastating fire since the blitz. The Grenfell Tower tragedy shook Britain to the core and on the front line of the...
Four people trapped inside Collapsed Silo in Avonmouth after a large explosion
Emergency crews from across Bristol are at the site of a large explosion at a Bristol Waste Water in Avonmouth. Fire crews from Avon Fire and Rescue say that...
Three Pulled From Water At Camber Sands
At about 2.15pm today (Wednesday 24 August) the UK Coastguard received a report that three people required urgent medical assistance after being pulled from...
First Picture of Teenager who was stabbed to death with a machete on Oxford Street
First Picture of teenager who was fatally stabbing in on busy Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon. He has been named locally as Kenny. Friends posted...
Remembering 19 years ago today as the world was shocked by 911 attacks
19 years have passed by but never a year has been forgotten as the world was brought to horror fixated on news channels learning of the tragedy unfolding...