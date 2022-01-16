Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman in her 80s was found dead and a man was found with life-threatening injuries
Fallen Power Cable sparks field fire in Totland
Crews from Freshwater station as well as appliances from across the island called to a field fire in Totland on the Isle of Wight The fire was caused by a...
An investigation was launched to locate Neil with local partners and walkers helping in the search for him however; sadly a body of a man has been found
A body has sadly been found in our search for missing walker Neil Cowking. Neil, 85, was visiting River Breamish Caravan Park near Powburn, Northumberland, on...
A car overturned on Tower Bridge this morning. The Met Police have confirmed that the driver was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of...
Man Killed in Late Night Southampton Smash
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars last night (February 20). Officers were called to the A3057...
Three teenagers who attacked and fatally stabbed a 17-year-old male in Tottenham have been jailed
The three males, all aged 17, appeared before the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 25 August and were sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 30 September. The...
Two arrested after Three attacked in Bishopstoke Park
A 16-year-old from fair Oak and a 19-year-old from Bognor Regis have been arrested in connection with an assault that happened in Glebe Meadow Park in...
Finsbury Park attacker: Darren Osborne charged with terror-related murder
Finsbury Park attacker Darren Osborne charged with terrorism-related murder Darren Osborne has been charged with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder...
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Swindon which left a man with severe facial injuries
Police received the report at around 11pm on Monday (19/07) about a patient requiring treatment for an injury to his face. This injury is believed to have been...
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Enfield
Police were called at 10.20pm on Thursday, 2 January to reports of an injured man on Grove Road West in Enfield. “Officers attended and found the man suffering...
Man treated in Hospital after Orpington house blaze caused by smoking
Firefighters are reminding smokers to take care after a house fire on Chelsfield Lane in Orpington. Half of the first floor of a semi-detached house was...
Motorbike rider left with life changing injures after Croydon collision
Police were called by LAS at 8.58pm on Wednesday, 4 August to Limpsfield Road, Croydon to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle...
Havant Food Bank Running on Empty
We have received an urgent appeal from another local Foodbank that has been overwhelmed by demand and is now in desperate need of donations. The local...
A young man aged in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed repeatedly in Stamford Hill, #Hackney, N16
Police were called at 6:10pm and say they await an update on the victim’s condition. There have been no arrests and a crime scene remains in place.
Armed Police Place Derby Road in Eastleigh on Lockdown following isolated incident
Armed police officers from Hampshire Constabulary have placed a road in Eastleigh on lockdown whilst they deal with with an “isolated incident”...
Pub owner David Bearman, 73 jailed for nine years in prison for gross negligence manslaughter and abstracting electricity
Two men have been sentenced today in relation to the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrrell in September 2018 The pub’s owner, David Bearman, 73 of Little...
No Charges following Arson Teen Arrest in Shanklin
A teenager who was arrested by Police on suspicion of arson following a fire in Shanklin in February has been told he is no longer under investigation. The 18...
Missing Cambridge man seen in Brighton
Can you help police locate missing Cambridgeshire man Marlon Windett? He was last seen in Cambridgeshire on Sunday (June 23) but has been seen in Brighton on...
Officers are appealing for help from the public to locate an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing in Poole
Lyndon Brown was last seen at his home address on Arne Avenue at around 9pm on Monday 26 April 2021 when he left unexpectedly. He does not have a mobile phone...
Three quick-thinking Kent Police officers who made a makeshift hoist from their uniform belts to rescue a man stranded in a quarry have been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards
PCs Jodee Tubby, David Gillham – and an officer who cannot be named for operational reasons – were called to a disused cement works in Northfleet...
Havant Borough Council has pulled out all the stops so that it’s now well underway with processing payments for more than 750 businesses
Havant Borough Council has pulled out all the stops so that it’s now well underway with processing payments for more than 750 businesses who have applied for...
Thirty two men from, largely from the Kirklees area, have been charged with a variety of offences as part of Operation Tourway, an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in parts of West Yorkshire
Thirty two men from, largely from the Kirklees area, have been charged with a variety of offences as part of Operation Tourway, an investigation into non...
Man charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication
A man who was charged with sharing a terrorist publication has appeared in court. Sabbir Miah, 28 of east London, was charged with dissemination of a...
A Bognor man has started a 36-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to burglary and fraud, following an investigation by Sussex Police
Police were called to Victoria Drive at 4.50am on 3 November to a report of a man breaking into a property. Officers attended and swiftly arrested a suspect. A...
Large Police Presence in Chatham Town Centre Following Fight
A large number of officers from Kent Police remain in Chatham town centre following reports of an incident. Three Police cars remain parked on the High Street...