A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for offences committed against two Carlisle women. The sentencing follows an investigation by Cumbria Police

Dean Ronald Haughan, 31, of Hartington Place, Carlisle, pleaded guilty to a charge of Assault and Threats to Kill.

Haughan pleaded not guilty to offences of False Imprisonment and Committing an Offence with Intent to Commit a Sexual Offence.

Following a three-day trial at Carlisle Crown Court, that finished on the 23rd of November, he was found guilty on both charges, by the Jury.

Today (14th January), he received a seven-year custodial sentence, with an extended two-year licence period.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how the incident started on the 12th May 2021 when the two women, who were known to Haughan, visited his flat in the evening.

Later, in the early hours of the 13th May, one of the women was seen on CCTV being physically assaulted by Haughan, whilst being forcibly evicted from his flat.

The remaining woman was imprisoned by Haughan in his flat and subjected to a series of sexual and violent assaults.

During the trial CCTV was shown of Haughan threatening the remaining victim with a knife.

Force lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, Detective Chief Inspector, Vicki Coombes said:

“This was a particularly sinister case. Haughan subjected one victim to multiple, serious attacks spanning six hours, whilst she was forcibly imprisoned in his flat.

“Throughout the incident he showed no regard for the woman or her welfare.

“I would like to thank the victims in this case. T hey have shown true courage and determination in their support of our investigation, and the legal proceedings, to ensure the offender was held to account for his vile actions.

“I am pleased the hard work of investigating officers and all involved allowed for the evidence to be presented to the court and the truth to be known.

“Violence and sexual offending is never tolerated in Cumbria . There is no place for it. This case highlights how seriously we take reports of violent and sexual offences.

“To anyone who has been the victim/survivor of a sexual or violent offence, I would urge you to report it to police so that we can support you and investigate any crimes.”

All reports are dealt with sensitively and are duly investigated by specialist officers.