Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the stabbing of a man in Trafford
Emergency services attended and found a 21-year-old man with potentially life-threatening injuries. He’s recovering in hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Investigating officers established details of an address in the Seymore Grove area of Trafford, where two teenagers were detained on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 16-year-old man and a 17-year-old man remain in custody for questioning.
Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mannion from GMP’s Trafford District said: “This was a horrendous attack in broad daylight, that left a man with serious injuries.
“Thanks to the excellent work of police officers, we have made two arrests, and I hope this sends a strong message to anyone engaging in violent crime, that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.
"While we have made arrests, our investigation remains very much ongoing, and I would like to urge anyone with any information is being encouraged to contact police, you can do so via LiveChat on our website www.gmp.police.uk, or call 0161 856 7863/0161 856 7528 quoting log number 1061 of 15/01/2022. Thank you."
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.