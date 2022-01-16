Can you help us find missing Mark Fraser from Southampton?

The 48-year-old was last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday (14 January) leaving his address on Hardy Close, Southampton.

Police along with Mark’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Mark is described as white, approximately 5foot 9inches tall, of skinny/slight build, with a shaved head and very slight light brown goatee.

Mark was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie, dark blue jeans, grey fabric shoes and a dark blue Red Bull F1 jacket.

Officers believe that Mark is likely to still be in the Southampton area.

If you have seen Mark today, please call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting incident 44220019073.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.