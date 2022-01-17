BREAKING FOLKESTONE KENT

A family had a lucky escape after it’s believed a chip pan accidentally overheated and sparked a kitchen fire at a house in Black Bull Road, Folkestone

January 17, 2022
1 Min Read
Two fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, before ventilating the property with a high pressured fan.  Crews led two adults to safety and rescued a hamster from the home. The two adults and two children were passed into the care of paramedics after suffering from suspected smoke inhalation. 
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp