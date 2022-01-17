A family had a lucky escape after it’s believed a chip pan accidentally overheated and sparked a kitchen fire at a house in Black Bull Road, Folkestone
You may also like
Man Loses, And Regains, 14 Stone Over Two Years
A patient from QA hospital has had a rollercoaster couple of years- losing an incredible 14 stone in nine months, but regaining it over the course of the...
CCTV appeal after man threatens staff in Bristol supermarket
We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police would like to identify in connection with an incident at a supermarket in Bristol. On Tuesday 27 April at about 9...
Kent Police is carrying out enquiries in Deal following a report of a sexual attack
Officers are asking members of the public to come forward with information or CCTV after a woman in her 40s left a property in Mill Road at around 1am on...
Two men have been charged and appeared in court as part of the ongoing Hampshire Constabulary led investigation into the maritime security incident
The maritime security incident that took place on board the Nave Andromeda off the coast of the Isle of Wight on Sunday 25 October. The two men, Matthew John...
Teenager stabbed in the back of the Neck in Emmer Green Attack
Police are currently on the scene of a serious incident in fields near to St Barnabas Road, Gravel Hill, Emmer Green. Members of the public are asked to please...
Manhunt launched after woman is seriously assaulted in Havant
Police have released this e-fit after a woman in her 50’s was seriously assaulted by a woman in Blackdown Crescent, Havant. The attack took place sometime...
Fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption during Monday evening
The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog. Fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption during Monday evening. The fog is likely to lead to...
Lorry In Collision on M27/M3 Interchange in Hampshire
There has been a collision on the M3 Junction 13 northbound involving a lorry and an other vehicle this morning. It has left two lanes of the carriage way...
A driver has been jailed and banned from driving after smashing into a car and breaking an elderly man’s hip
The victim needed surgery and now relies on walking aids and has had to adapt his home following the collision. Paul Lee, of Albert Street in Hucknall...
Officers honoured by Kent’s Chief Constable for professionalism and bravery
A number of police officers have been commended for their professionalism and bravery by Kent Police Chief Constable Alan Pughsley. PC Ben Hibbert and PC...
Surrey Council issue statement after a number of Surrey Schools say they won’t be opening for any children
A Spokesman for Surrey County Council said:We would like to thank all of our school leaders and staff for their continued hard work and dedication during...
Witness appeal following Canterbury robbery
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a man claiming to be a taxi driver stole money from a victim in Canterbury. The robbery is reported to have...
Workers give chase and surround shoplifters after Turkey thefts in Sheppey
Staff at Iceland fought back after two people attempted to make of with two boxes of turkey crowns on the Isle of Sheppey this evening. One of the staff...
Ram raiders who stole an ATM from a newsagent in Northfleet have been jailed for a combined total of 22 years
Joseph Hoadley and Grant Searle stole the machine from a High Street off licence in November 2019 and later robbed staff at a second shop in Ebbsfleet. Both...
Police launch investigation after double Murder in Wood Green as man is arrested Seventy miles away in Cambridgeshire
At 9,37am on Sunday, 28 November police were called to a property in Mayes Road, N22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupant. Officers...
Multi vehicle collision on the M3 Motorway near Winchester
A number of vehicles have been involved in a collision on the busy M3 Motorway in Hampshire this afternoon. The collision happened in lane one near the Twyford...
Drug and weapon charges have been made against a Hythe man after Kent Police officers stopped a vehicle
Drug and weapon charges have been made against a Hythe man after Kent Police officers stopped a vehicle he was travelling in. Steven Rimmer was pulled over by...
Search for missing boy lost in the river continues
A public briefing has taken place this morning to coordinate a plan enabling local people to help in the search for the missing 6 year-old boy. We’ve...
Man has lucky escape after Mercedes-Benz burst into flames
A man has escaped with his life after carrying work on a vehicle on Long Lane in Stanwell this afternoon. The unnamed man was moment earlier carry out...
Have you seen Jacqueline Roper, 76, who has gone missing in Canvey Island?
Jacqueline was last seen this morning, Wednesday 7 October at around 10.20am, in Hassell Road, Canvey Island.She has been described as 5ft tall, with red/brown...
An elderly motorist who caused a crash which tragically claimed the life of a mother in Angmering has been jailed for 12 Months
Ronald Dossett was driving his blue Honda Civic southbound on the A280 on 17 January 2019, when he veered into the opposite carriageway. His vehicle collided...
Police find teenager with a stab injury in Highbury Park attack
Police were called at 9.50pm on Monday, 14 June to Corsica Street N5 after a teenager was found with a stab injury. Officers attended and took the 17-year-old...
As of 9am 10 May, there have been 1,821,280 tests, with 92,837 tests on 09 May. 1,334,770 people have been tested of which 219,183 tested positive. As of 5pm...
A drug dealer who ran a county lines drug network in the Welwyn Hatfield area has been jailed for six years
In January 2021, two 15-year-old boys were found in an address in Hatfield along with quantities of crack cocaine and heroin. Th ensuing investigation found...