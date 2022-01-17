Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a robbery in Maidstone

Shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday 15 January 2022, a man entered a supermarket in Tonbridge Road.

After waiting in a queue of customers, he reportedly pushed a member of staff and stole cash from a till. He then ran off along an alleyway towards Elmstone Laneand Woodford Road.

Can you help?

The suspect was wearing black trainers, dark tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded top and a black facemask.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/9562/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.